McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.6% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD stock opened at $279.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

