Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

LUCY opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Innovative Eyewear has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

