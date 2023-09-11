Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,273,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 753,719 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,548,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE:MA opened at $414.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $417.78.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
