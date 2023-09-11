Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.3% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,013,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,316,000 after purchasing an additional 138,462 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $414.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78. The company has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

