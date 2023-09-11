Mark Asset Management LP Sells 37,194 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mark Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,194 shares during the quarter. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $120.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

