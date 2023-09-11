Mark Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mark Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.5% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 48.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

