Mark Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mark Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,667 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up approximately 2.2% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.2 %

Zscaler stock opened at $160.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.