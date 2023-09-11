Mark Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mark Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,667 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up approximately 2.2% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zscaler Trading Down 0.2 %
Zscaler stock opened at $160.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
