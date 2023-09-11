Mark Asset Management LP Raises Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mark Asset Management LP raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,949 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.