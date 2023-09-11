Mark Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.