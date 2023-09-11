Mark Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mark Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 2.0% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $112.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,398,212 shares of company stock valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

