Mark Asset Management LP Has $4.88 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mark Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,987 shares during the quarter. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.3% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 588,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,163 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 31.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

