Mark Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mark Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 2.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lennar by 11,037.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $118.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.