Mark Asset Management LP Buys 4,809 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mark Asset Management LP increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 3.0% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $442.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.