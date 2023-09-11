Mantle (MNT) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Mantle has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $749.72 million and $24.67 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,382,070.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.40939906 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $18,127,246.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

