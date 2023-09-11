Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 194,025 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,316,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PPA opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

