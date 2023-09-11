Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Dollar General by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.23. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

