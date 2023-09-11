Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,441 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,312,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after buying an additional 133,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

