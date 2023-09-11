Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.25 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

