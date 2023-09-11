Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $297.89 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

