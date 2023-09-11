Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $184.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.31.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

