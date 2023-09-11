Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 5,028 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PFE opened at $34.25 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.