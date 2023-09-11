Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Mama’s Creations Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.98. Mama’s Creations has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

