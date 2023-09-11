Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,371 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $88,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $88,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,989.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,990 shares of company stock worth $1,625,936 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cannonball Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

