Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $54.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Lumentum stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86, a PEG ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $82.78.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lumentum by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

