Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $56.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

