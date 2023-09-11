Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Raised to $86.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $76.42 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.33 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

