Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 665,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America comprises 2.1% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after buying an additional 190,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 2.3 %

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LILA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

