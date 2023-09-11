Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Lowered by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC decreased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Lear accounts for 0.9% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lear worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lear by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 847.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $141.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $157.90.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,732. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

