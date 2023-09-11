Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Lantronix by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

