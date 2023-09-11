LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEC. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $84.67 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.