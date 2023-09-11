L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.07.

LHX stock opened at $167.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $167.14 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

