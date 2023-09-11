Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

