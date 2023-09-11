Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,992,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 154,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,410 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KNX opened at $52.26 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.