Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Klabin Price Performance

KLBAY stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Klabin has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

