KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,735,273 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KLA were worth $971,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock opened at $497.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.06. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,986 shares of company stock worth $22,071,950. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

