Kava Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.28 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Kava has a total market cap of $467.66 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 758,198,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,188,483 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

