JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $230.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

