JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £115 ($145.24) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,265 ($53.86) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,821.25 ($73.52).

SXS opened at GBX 3,324 ($41.98) on Friday. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,654 ($33.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.05). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,427.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,571.87. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,576.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 25.30 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 5,968.99%.

In related news, insider Andrew Heath acquired 2,873 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,454 ($43.62) per share, for a total transaction of £99,233.42 ($125,326.37). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,882 shares of company stock worth $9,953,414. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

