JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $151.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

