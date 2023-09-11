JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $158.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.89.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,032 shares of company stock worth $2,353,485. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.