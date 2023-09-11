JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.95.

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

