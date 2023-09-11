JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $95.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.56.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $102.94 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

