JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $25.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.31.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $288,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,749 shares of company stock worth $8,838,233 in the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

