JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $239.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $183.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.75. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

