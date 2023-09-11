Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) PT Raised to GBX 140 at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Johnson Service Group Price Performance
Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Service Group
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.