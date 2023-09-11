Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) PT Raised to GBX 140 at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JSG

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £564.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.27. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of GBX 69 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 141 ($1.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.