Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,885 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 107.1% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 39,291 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,740,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

