Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,885 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 107.1% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 39,291 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,740,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These are the Top 3 Sectors for 3rd Quarter Profit Growth
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 2 Value Stocks To Claim Your Place In The Appliances Bottom
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Undervalued Dow Stocks to Buy After the August Selloff
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.