JOE Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $79.79 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JOE has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

