J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,287,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,824,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 27.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $52,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,638.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $52,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $491,008.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,618 shares of company stock worth $806,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $168.71 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $127.80 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.55.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.22%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

