Jefferies Financial Group Increases Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $24.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

FRSH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

FRSH opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $102,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $115,307.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,749 shares of company stock worth $8,838,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $640,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 39.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $18,152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 129.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

