Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by Bayberry Capital Partners LP

Bayberry Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,053 shares during the period. Janus International Group accounts for about 9.6% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned about 1.90% of Janus International Group worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 142,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janus International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Janus International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $10.59 on Monday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.